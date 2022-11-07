Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,309 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Shell in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Shell in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,550 ($29.48) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($35.84) to GBX 3,200 ($37.00) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Grupo Santander cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,119.38.

SHEL opened at $57.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $44.90 and a 1-year high of $61.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

