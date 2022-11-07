Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.20.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $16.71 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 2.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)
- Edwards Life Sciences Stock Disaster Could Be Your Bounty
- It Not All Bad News for Advanced Micro Devices Stock
- After Doubling, First Solar May Keep Shining
- Barrick Gold is a Hold as Long as Gold Prices Stay Stagnant
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.