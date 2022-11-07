SingularityNET 24 Hour Volume Reaches $28.15 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 25% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 6th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $72.63 million and approximately $28.15 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 26.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SingularityNET

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.05167549 USD and is down -2.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,111,117.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

