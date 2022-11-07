SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.35 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 36.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.60. 1,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,712. SM Energy has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 4.56.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

