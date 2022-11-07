Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,500 at Barclays

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,530 ($17.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($16.67) to GBX 1,243 ($14.37) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($17.81) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.29).

SN opened at GBX 1,048 ($12.12) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 2,138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.72. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 959.20 ($11.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,379.60 ($15.95).

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,010 ($11.68) per share, for a total transaction of £3,353.20 ($3,876.98).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

