Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,500 ($17.34) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s current price.

SN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,540 ($17.81) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,530 ($17.69) to GBX 1,500 ($17.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,442 ($16.67) to GBX 1,243 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,800 ($20.81) to GBX 1,400 ($16.19) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,408.60 ($16.29).

SN stock traded up GBX 13.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,048 ($12.12). 1,566,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,128.72. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of GBX 959.20 ($11.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,379.60 ($15.95). The company has a market cap of £9.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Erik Engstrom purchased 332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,010 ($11.68) per share, with a total value of £3,353.20 ($3,876.98).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

