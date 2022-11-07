Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Price Target Cut to €52.00

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Berenberg Bank from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €43.00 ($43.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Up 2.8 %

SMFKY stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 54,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,344. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $26.74 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

