Snap (SNAP) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

10/27/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim to $8.50.

10/27/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $9.00.

10/27/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $11.00.

10/27/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities to $10.00.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $8.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $18.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $22.00 to $17.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/21/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $8.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/21/2022 – Snap was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $14.00. They now have an “inline” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $9.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $12.00 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $17.00 to $12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $10.00.

10/14/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Snap had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $22.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $10.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/13/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $17.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/9/2022 – Snap had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 37,635,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,725,695. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.94. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,276 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $38,034.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,087,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,623,344.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,384,512 shares of company stock valued at $11,473,984.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

