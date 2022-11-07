Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.40-$6.50 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SON. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Sonoco Products from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.11. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.55%.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sonoco Products by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 164.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 27,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

See Also

