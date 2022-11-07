Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $168.02 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sourceless token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $168.02 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,938.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007725 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00046928 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004712 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.84 or 0.00247598 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00720079 USD and is down -13.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $414.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

