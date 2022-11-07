S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $386.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $356.00. Atlantic Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price target (down from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

Shares of SPGI opened at $316.40 on Monday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.66.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in S&P Global by 15.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

