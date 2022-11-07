SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Lessened by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned 0.09% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $326.15. The stock had a trading volume of 52,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,469. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

