SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Holdings Boosted by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDM. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 423,050.6% during the first quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 342,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 342,671 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $411,000.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97.

