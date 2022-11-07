SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investments & Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. 121,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,565. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

