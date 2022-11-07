SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,545 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $18,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,024. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.31. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.84 and a 1 year high of $91.11.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

