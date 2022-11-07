SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Lansing Street Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,949 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after buying an additional 83,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,072,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,928,000 after purchasing an additional 146,323 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,045,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,796,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,863,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,763,000 after buying an additional 154,885 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $122.72. 45,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,296. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

