Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 80,486 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,486 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Virtu Financial worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,208 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,456 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 553.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 810,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 686,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,595,000 after purchasing an additional 554,953 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Virtu Financial to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,038. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

