Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 504 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.23. The stock had a trading volume of 61,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,945. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.82. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

