Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,617 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of BrightView worth $4,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BrightView by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,136,000 after buying an additional 52,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BrightView by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,456,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 277,640 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BrightView by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 809,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 128,169 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,058. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.39.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). BrightView had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

