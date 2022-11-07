Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,034 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 39,949 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 222,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.2 %

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.40. The stock had a trading volume of 509,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,800,822. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

