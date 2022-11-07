Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $32.03 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 2.9% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ICE traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.41. 125,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.