Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 197.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,160 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises about 0.7% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.52.

ADSK traded up $1.94 on Monday, hitting $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,855. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.10. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

