Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. CWM LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 276.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 26.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $478,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $39.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. US Foods had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USFD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

