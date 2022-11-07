Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.70. The stock had a trading volume of 76,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,611. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $276.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.10.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.30.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.