Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 113,711 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 113,711 shares during the period. VMware accounts for about 2.3% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $25,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 310.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.49. 14,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,430. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.84.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VMware

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

