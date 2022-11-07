Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 354 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $5,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. CWM LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 50.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 21.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 80,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on PTC from $153.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PTC to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

PTC Stock Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity at PTC

NASDAQ PTC traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.14. 18,430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average is $112.08. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $982,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,654,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,744,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.82, for a total value of $982,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,654,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,744,810.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total value of $11,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,191,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,264,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,613 shares of company stock valued at $16,877,184. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.