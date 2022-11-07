Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

V traded up $1.40 on Monday, reaching $198.38. 117,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.28. The company has a market cap of $375.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

