Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$64.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.