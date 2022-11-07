Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SPR. Cowen reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.78. 82,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,834. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $30.20. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

