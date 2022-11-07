Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Up to $23.43

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.43, but opened at $24.29. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 43,800 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 14.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 344,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.