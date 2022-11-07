Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the software company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $72.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.87. Splunk has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.64. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 7,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after buying an additional 742,850 shares in the last quarter. XN LP acquired a new stake in Splunk in the first quarter worth about $101,262,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

