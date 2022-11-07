Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at Barclays

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.78.
Sprout Social Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ SPT opened at $47.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 0.90.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 371.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,629,000 after purchasing an additional 401,901 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $21,273,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 15.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after purchasing an additional 363,381 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
