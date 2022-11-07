Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 7.7%

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2022

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPTGet Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60. 25,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 613,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,590.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $29,595.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,590.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,742,946 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after buying an additional 168,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.