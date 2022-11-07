Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Up 7.7%

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.60 and last traded at $51.60. 25,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 613,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.78.
The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.36.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,793 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 15.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,779,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,388,000 after acquiring an additional 363,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,392,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,890,000 after buying an additional 168,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 18.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,592,000 after buying an additional 198,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
