SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Sets New 1-Year High at $68.93

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.93 and last traded at $68.85, with a volume of 6837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPXC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPX Technologies by 62.7% in the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 38.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the first quarter worth $79,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

