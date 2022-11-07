Square Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $205.57 Million (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $99.39 or 0.00479591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded up 147.9% against the US dollar. Square Token has a total market capitalization of $205.57 million and $15.38 million worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.62 or 0.00601694 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,492.14 or 0.31346571 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 92.68676648 USD and is up 11.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $15,348,746.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

