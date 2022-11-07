Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.86-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stagwell Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STGW traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $6.63. 550,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,842. Stagwell has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $672.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Stagwell will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STGW shares. Benchmark started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stagwell in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stagwell by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

