Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.96. 2,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 422,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Stagwell in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stagwell Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $672.91 million during the quarter. Stagwell had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Stagwell by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stagwell by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 794,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $1,854,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stagwell in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stagwell

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

