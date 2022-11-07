Starbucks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 279,421 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 416% compared to the average volume of 54,179 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.57. 541,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,163,776. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Starbucks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

