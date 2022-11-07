Stargate Finance 1-Day Volume Tops $18.40 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 7th. Stargate Finance has a total market cap of $64.80 million and $18.40 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stargate Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Stargate Finance

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. The official website for Stargate Finance is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

