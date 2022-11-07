State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 5,100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $18,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 93,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,856,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock worth $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.1 %

BDX opened at $220.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.63 and a 200-day moving average of $245.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.00.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

