State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 5,600 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $17,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,277,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,875,816,000 after acquiring an additional 349,470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after purchasing an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,152,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,163,834,000 after purchasing an additional 195,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,124,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,778,000 after purchasing an additional 51,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,052,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,751,000 after purchasing an additional 37,274 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $156.50 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $161.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

