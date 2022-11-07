State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $23,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

LYV stock opened at $70.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.53 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a negative return on equity of 305.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

