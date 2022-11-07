State of Michigan Retirement System Has $16.17 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $16,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 3.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,578,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,500,000 after acquiring an additional 58,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,552,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,215,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,476,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Up 4.4 %

Equinix stock opened at $611.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $585.75 and its 200-day moving average is $642.88. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.16, for a total transaction of $52,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,887.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

