State of Michigan Retirement System Has $21.02 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $160.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $158.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.80 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

