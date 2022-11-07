State of Michigan Retirement System Has $26.52 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $26,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after buying an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after buying an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after buying an additional 320,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $68.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.28.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $611,571.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,297.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,494,933. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

