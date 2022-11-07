State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $18,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $228,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.66.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $60.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $122.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

