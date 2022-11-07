State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 4,600 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.58.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $395.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $365.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.74. The firm has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

