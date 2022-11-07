State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 60,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,534,879 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 61.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,968,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $151,652,000 after buying an additional 3,404,530 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $52,800,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

