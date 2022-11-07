Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Sells $601,329.12 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 19,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $601,329.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,607 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,589.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of STRL traded up $0.53 on Monday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sterling Infrastructure

STRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

