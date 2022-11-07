Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of STC opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.18. Stewart Information Services Co. has a one year low of $36.23 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $992.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Stewart Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

